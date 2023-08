TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was injured Monday afternoon in a fire in the Ybor Heights neighborhood of Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 3 p.m. in the 3000 block of North 22nd Street, officials said.

The person who was injured, an adult, was taken to a hospital with “moderate injuries,” officials said. No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.