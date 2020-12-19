One dead following argument at holiday party in Thonotosassa, sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred following a holiday gathering in Thonotosassa.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call just after 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival at ASI Landscape Management, deputies found a man dead in the parking lot.

According to witnesses at the scene, there was a verbal altercation that took place before the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

“A holiday celebration should never end like it did tonight in Thonotosassa,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The shooter is cooperating with detectives as they investigate exactly what led up to this shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

