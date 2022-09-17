TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a shooting in West Tampa on Saturday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of North Munro and West Arch Streets. Police said they arrived on scene after 1:20 a.m. and found a man who had been shot.

He later died at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators were seen canvassing the area and looking into several cars left in the middle of the road.

Police said those involved remained on scene and are cooperating with police.

As of this report, it’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting and if any arrests have been made.