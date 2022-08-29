TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 11th annual Winter Wonder Ride, presented by onbikes, will take place on Dec. 10 in downtown Tampa.

The ride will raise funds for bicycles and helmets for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay area this holiday season.

The ride circles seven miles downtown and along Bayshore Boulevard, before returning to Curtis Hixon Park for the Winter Ride Concert. This year’s headliner will be announced soon.

The ride, touted as “the world’s largest outdoor pajama party” this year, will take place on Dec. 10. The park opens at 2 p.m. and the ride departs at 4:30 p.m. The event will close at Curtis Hixon Park at 10:30 p.m.

“Every year thousands of riders show up wearing stunning variations of the theme for one of the biggest costume-themed bike rides in the world! A tradition we’re excited to continue! Dress in your best flannel, feathers, silk sets, onesies, fluffy slippers, and beyond!” a press release about the event said.

General admission tickets are $45, with the price increasing to $65 the day of the event. The ticket includes participation in the ride, a commemorative t-shirt, access to the concert and bicycle valet to keep the attendee’s bicycle safe during the post-ride celebration. Bike rental is not included. Tickets for $60 that include three drink tickets are available, as well as VIP tickets for $100.