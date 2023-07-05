TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released the results of its Fourth of July DUI enforcement initiative dubbed “Operation Red, White, and Blue.”

The sheriff’s office said the initiative was launched to “ensure a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July celebration for all.”

“While this country’s independence is certainly a cause for celebration, there is never an excuse for drinking and driving,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our deputies were on a mission, patrolling Hillsborough County roadways and waterways to ensure drivers and boaters were celebrating safely.”

As of July 5, “Operation Red, White, and Blue” tallied the following:

Traffic Stops : 204

: 204 DUI Arrests : 38

: 38 Citations Issued : 14

: 14 Vessel Stops : 88

: 88 BUI Arrests : 3

: 3 Marine Citations: 8

“While it’s disheartening to see even one person decide to get behind the wheel while under the influence, I am proud of the deputies who worked on a holiday to keep our community safe by taking intoxicated drivers off our roads,” Chronister added. “The safety and well-being of our roadways and waterways is a shared responsibility. Thank you, Hillsborough County, for choosing to celebrate responsibly.”