Oktoberfest comes to a close in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday is the final day of an event centered around German food, beer, and music. Tampa’s 11th annual Oktoberfest is coming to a close and if you didn’t make it for the first two days of the three-day event, what can you expect?

Oktoberfest Tampa Co-founder, Nicol Winkler, said every year, thousands of people gather in Tampa to celebrate German games and traditions. Traditional foods include schnitzel, bratwurst, and frankfurters. The games include the stein-hoist, keg stacking, and tug-o-war.

Competitions at the event include the Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest and the Beard & Mustache Competition. Winkler said events like this are important for building a strong community.

“We need to meet our neighbors and work together so we can improve a city and town,” Winkler said. “That happens by being friendly, comfortable, having tough conversations when we need to and also to sit and have fun and ”schaukel’ as we say…which is swaying on the benches with our beers.”

Many are gathering for this good time that is for a good cause. The event supports a local non-profit helping victims of domestic violence called Are U Safe.

Winkler said competitions have gotten fierce over the years.

“The outrageous Bavarian games is something that we started at the beginning, but we’ve made it a more heavy competition,” she said. “It has gotten a lot more serious. Bigger prizes, more medals on the line, more bragging rights.”

Tickets are $10 a.m.. The dog-friendly event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

There is a survival guide on the event website. Their main tip is to take is slow, a normal beer is 12 oz, whereas the ones served here are about 3 times the size.

When you cheers it’s tradition to clink at the bottom of your glass and say “prost!” More details about the survival guide and tickets are on the Oktoberfest Tampa 2021 event website.