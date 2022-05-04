TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Ohio man was arrested for committing multiple robberies in the Tampa area, according to U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ said between Jan. 27, 2020 and Feb. 26, 2020, 42-year-old Richard Randolph robbed four Tampa stores at gunpoint.

Randolph was charged with four counts of interference with commerce by robbery and attempted robbery, three counts of brandishing a firearm, and one count of discharging a firearm during one of the robberies.

Each robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. He faces up to life in prison for the each of the gun charges.