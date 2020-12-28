Officials to announce charges for man accused of BUI crash that killed girl in Alafia River

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a press conference Monday morning after arresting a 40-year-old man for a boating crash that killed a girl riding on a raft in the Alafia River.

The FWC arrested Riverview resident Andrew Miltner Dec. 8 for the boating crash that killed a young girl girl riding on a tube back in May. Officials said Miltner was boating under the influence.

Officials said around 7 p.m. on May 17, a boat was traveling west in the Alafia River with about six kids and three adults onboard. The boat was also towing two girls on a tube.

Police said Miltner’s boat struck the two girls, resulting in one of them disappearing under the water, not able to be located by anyone on the boat.

The body of the child, later identified by a GoFundMe fundraiser as 12-year-old Jasina Campbell, was later recovered by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office dive team.

The other girl on the tube was transported to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.

