TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Official Ybor Ghost Tour has announced an enhanced schedule for this Halloween season, as well as a new tour taking guests through downtown Tampa.

According to the company, they will be offering tours seven days a week at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. A midnight tour will be available for groups of 10 people or more.

The Official Ybor Ghost Tour is beginning another tour that will feature downtown Tampa, beginning at the Tampa Theatre. Those tours will begin Sept. 7 and will also run seven days a week at 8 p.m.

The Official Ybor Ghost Tour is the only ghost tour with complete access to the Cuban Club, recognized as one of the most haunted buildings in the country by The Travel Channel.

Tickets are available online, or by calling 813-386-3905, and are $25 per adult and $10 per child.