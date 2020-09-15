LIVE NOW /
Officer in patrol car hit after car runs stop sign in Tampa

Hillsborough County

WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A police officer was hospitalized as a precaution after a driver ran a stop sign and hit their patrol car in Tampa this morning.

Police said the driver ran a stop sign on West Cleveland Street and South Dakota Avenue. The officer had the right of way.

The officer’s vehicle spun around and its airbags deployed. The officer was not injured, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The other driver refused treatment.

Further information was not immediately available.

