Off duty Hillsborough detention deputy likely driving more than 109 MPH before deadly crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was likely traveling well over 100 mph in his personal car when he collided with another car on Dale Mabry Highway in August.

Peter Richter and his wife were driving south on Dale Mabry Highway around 7:45 p.m. on August 20.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and initially thought detention deputy Daniel Hernandez was driving just 45 miles an hour.

According to a search warrant affidavit, an attorney for the Richter’s asked for a data recorder from the Mustang driven by Hernandez. The device showed the car traveling at 109 mph just before the crash.

Richter’s wife Krista was seriously injured and died nine days later at a local hospital.



Hernandez also suffered injuries in the accident and according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, he has not yet returned to work since the crash.

Hernandez is still employed by the sheriff’s office and has not been terminated or disciplined because no charges have been filed in the case.

The FHP says they expect charges will be filed when their investigation is complete.