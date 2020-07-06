Odessa restaurant, gym destroyed in fire just weeks after they reopen

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Odessa businesses are experiencing a major setback just weeks after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Three Brothers New York Pizza and Anytime Fitness, located on Gunn Highway just off Van Dyke Road, were both destroyed by a fire over the weekend.

Hillsborough fire officials say the blaze ripped through the shopping plaza, around 2:45 p.m. Saturday and quickly spread to the roof.

Crews knocked down the flames within 40 minutes, officials said, but the damage was extensive.

“I think I’m still in shock,” said Sean Marsiglia, owner of the pizza shop. “It’s five years of building something you put everything into, sweat and tears, and then 15 minutes it’s gone.”

Marsiglia thinks the shop will be closed for at least six months for repairs.

Other Odessa businesses, including Nabruzzi Trattoria, an Italian restaurant about a mile away, are stepping up to help the businesses.

“We wanted to put something together, where we can help Three Brothers out,” said Massimo Sabetti, owner of Nabruzzi. “And we’re looking at every Tuesday, helping with part of our proceeds to go to Three Brothers.”

The organization, keystokindness.org, is also helping raise funds for the businesses affected by the fires.

Fire officials said all patrons were evacuated from the businesses. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

LATEST STORIES: