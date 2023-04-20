TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Shots rang out outside the Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

It happened after 9 a.m. on East Fletcher Avenue.

Deputies said one employee shot another employee. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

“I never seen nothing like this before, I’ve been working here 24 years,” said Ronnie Lark, Bristol maintenance employee.

Lark said the two people involved are both nurses.

“I was surprised, I did see a little argument outside,” said Lark.

Deputies are still working to determine how it all unfolded.

Three years ago, Bristol had about 50 COVID positive cases and two deaths tied to the center, according to state records. Since COVID, the stress on healthcare workers has gone thru the roof, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is pushing for legislation today. It aims to protect healthcare workers from workplace violence.

“Nobody should bring a gun to work anyway,” said Lark.

The proposed legislation would require OSHA to issue a standard requiring healthcare and social services employers implement violence prevention plan. The American Nurses Association said seven states already require a prevention program, Florida is not among them.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics show healthcare and social service workers were victims of 76% of all non-fatal injuries from workplace violence in 2020.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Deputies have not said the motive behind the shooting.