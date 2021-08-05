‘Not learned from his mistakes’: Hillsborough Co. deputies arrest career criminal following home burglary incident

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a career criminal on Thursday after he burglarized an elderly woman’s home.

Deputies say 40-year-old Renaldo Worthy, who was employed by a local moving company based out of Riverview, unlocked the windows of a client’s home on July 28 before leaving.

The following day, around 4 a.m., the sheriff’s office said Worthy returned to the home, entered through the window, locked the elderly female resident in the bathroom, and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

After Worthy fled the home, the elderly woman called HCSO.

Deputies say he was found at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Brandon on Monday, where he was eating dinner. He was taken into custody without incident.

A release from the sheriff’s office says detectives found additional stolen property from a string of vehicle burglaries Worthy had committed the previous weekend in the New Tampa area at the time of his arrest.

“Renaldo Worthy is a career criminal who clearly has not learned from his mistakes and continues to make terrible decisions,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Through excellent detective work, our team quickly located and arrested him, ensuring he faces serious consequences for his defiant actions. We have no tolerance for this behavior in our county and we hope Worthy learns his lesson for good.”

He faces one count of robbery home invasion of more than $300, one count of grand theft third-degree ($750-$5,000), one count of failure of a career offender to register or provide information, one count of false imprisonment, one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault or battery, one count of battery (victim over 65), and six counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

Worthy was recently released from the Florida Department of Corrections and is classified as a “Career Criminal” under the Florida Career Offender Registration (COAST) Act.