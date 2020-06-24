LIVE NOW /
Not kidding, Hillsborough woman sues for paternity test on goat

Hillsborough County

Horned Nigerian dwarf goat in summer. (Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY)

ODESSA, Fla. (AP) — A Hillsborough County woman has filed a lawsuit seeking either a paternity test on her goats or a refund.

Kris Hedstrom filed a civil lawsuit against her neighbor Heather Dayner last month seeking DNA for the goats she purchased.

Hedstrom paid $900 for five Nigerian Dwarf goats in December. According to the lawsuit, Hedstrom believed the goats could be registered with the American Dairy Goat Association.

Dayner said the father goat was registered, but the Tampa Bay Times reports the American Dairy Goat Association rejected Hedstrom’s application because Dayner is not an active member.

Dayner has offered to refund the money in exchange for the goats.

