TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Toy Con is back and is not only bringing a lot of fun for kids, but also nostalgia for adults.

“We also have Legos, Funko pops [and] other star wars sets,” Austin Marlin explained pointing to different items on display.

Marlin owns Retro Rat Toys in Largo.

He’s one of the first vendors you’ll see walking into this year’s Tampa Toy Con.

“It’s always a good feeling when we do shows, getting to actually see a full-grown adult smile and get happy,” he explained. “It’s like you can almost see them go back to their 10-year-old self for that split second.”

Adults like Joey McDonald bought a My Buddy doll Saturday.

“Nostalgia, 100% because I had this guy as a kid when I look at him it brings back memories,” he said.

The event showcased vintage games, t-shirts, and of course, plenty of toys.

“There’s stuff here for everybody,” McDonald explained. “Doesn’t matter what you’re into, it’s for everybody.”

Marlin said, you could have a valuable toy at home and not even know it.

He said you can bring it to him to find out its value or head to eBay.

You can type in your toy and see what it was recently sold for.

“It pretty much all depends on where it’s manufactured, the date, the rarity,” Marlin said explaining the value behind various toys. “You could put a price on it because in a way you’re buying back your childhood.”

The Tampa Toy Con continues Sunday at the Florida State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.