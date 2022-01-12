Norwegian Dawn cruises from Tampa among cancellations for 11 ships

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Norwegian Cruise Line announced sailing cancellations for 11 ships on Tuesday as cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to surge across the country.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority. Due to ongoing travel restrictions, a select number of sailings across the fleet have been affected,” a travel advisory posted to the Norwegian Cruise Line website states.

Norwegian Dawn sailings are canceled from Port Tampa Bay through and including Jan. 18, with the next sailing of the ship listed to take place on Jan. 29.

Affected cruises include the following:

Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 17, 2022

Norwegian Dawn cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 18, 2022

Norwegian Getaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 19, 2022

Norwegian Escape cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022

Norwegian Joy cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022

Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25, 2022

Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 26, 2022

Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022

Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022

Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022

Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line says that those with active reservations on the affected cruises will automatically receive a fund to the original form of payment.

A future cruise credit will be added to a guest’s account as of Jan. 7. for bookings through Jan. 7, 2023 for sailings through May 31, 2023.

The Centers for Disease Control has previously stated people should “avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status.”