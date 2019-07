TAMPA (WFLA) – All lanes of the Selmon Expressway have been reopened following a deadly crash early this morning on I-75.

The crash happened around midnight Sunday.

BREAKING: FHP working a fatal crash on I-75 that has all north bound lanes closed at the Selmon Expressway. Traffic being detoured to Exit 256 @wfla —>

https://t.co/qSBuBj8Cnp pic.twitter.com/Vu3mv7T0HF — Megan Gannon (@WFLAMegan) July 21, 2019

No word yet on what caused the crash.