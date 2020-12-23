North Port man arrested after throwing golf clubs out of van on I-75, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Port man is now in jail after throwing golf clubs out of his van on I-75.

Troopers say the agency received a complaint Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. that someone driving a 1999 Ford Van going northbound on I-75 near the 240 mile marker was throwing golf clubs out of the van at others on the road.

An FHP trooper on patrol found and stopped the van near Fowler Avenue. Once stopped, the driver got out of the van and confronted the trooper with a golf club, according to FHP.

Officials say the driver initially complied with the trooper’s instructions to put down the clubs but then resisted as the trooper attempted to take the driver into custody. The driver then hit the trooper with his fist, then pulled at the trooper’s uniform and radio.

FHP says the trooper then deployed his taser and was able to subdue the driver.

Jonathan Day, 41, was then arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, throwing a deadly missile from his vehicle, as well as possession of marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Any other witnesses and/or victims are asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800.