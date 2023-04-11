TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area just keeps getting sweeter! At the end of March, Duck Donuts, a famous doughnut shop in North Carolina, officially opened its first Tampa location.

The doughnut shop, famous for its unique cake doughnut flavors and toppings, is located at 821 E Bloomingdale Avenue in Brandon.

Customers can indulge in a variety of coffee and smoothie drinks, ice cream, and doughnut sandwiches, as well as seasonal flavors and made-to-order doughnuts.

Fan favorite flavors include Blueberry Pancake, Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Maple Bacon, Pina Colada, S’mores, Peanut Butter & Jelly, and many others.

For more information or to order the tasty treats online, visit here.

Duck Donuts was first established in 2007 in North Carolina by founder Russ DiGilio. DiGilio founded the delicious doughnut shop after he realized there was no spot to get the sweet treats while vacationing with his family on the sandy beaches of the Outer Banks.

Now, the taste of Duck Donuts has grown to over 100 locations across the United States.