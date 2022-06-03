TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple nonprofits in the Tampa Bay area have received $600,000 to improve mental wellbeing in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.

The Florida Blue Foundation provided the investment.

Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay and Suncoast Hospice were awarded multi-year grants to address multiple issues.

Both organizations were awarded “multi-year grants to address isolation in Tampa Bay seniors and anxiety in patients under hospice and palliative care,” a press release stated.

The National Alliance of Mental Health reports that anxiety disorders are the most common mental health concerns in the country.

“Suncoast Hospice, a member of Empath Health, will use this grant to assuage anxiety in hospice and palliative patients by supporting the development of evidence-based Integrative Medicine and Palliative Arts (IMPA) modalities including but not limited to acupuncture, music therapy, Reiki therapy, and aromatherapy,” the release said.

“Senior isolation is not always easily seen. Throughout Tampa Bay there are thousands of seniors who face depression and anxiety alone,” said Robin Ingles, CEO of Seniors in Service. “Because of the funding provided by the Florida Blue Foundation, we’ll be able to engage volunteers to serve as companions and bring hope to isolated seniors who are struggling with their mental health.”

The Florida Blue Foundation recently announced a $3.8 million investment in over a dozen organizations state-wide.