Noah McAdams, 4-year-old cancer patient at center of custody battle, back with parents before Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Noah McAdams, a 4-year-old boy with cancer who was at the center of a custody battle between his parents at the State of Florida will be back home for the holidays, a decision that brought joy to the family of three.

On Monday, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Thomas Palermo ordered that Noah McAdams return to his parents, Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland-Ball.

“The parents are absolutely elated, as I am,” said family attorney Brooke Elvington. “Honestly, this is what needed to happen from the very beginning of this case. I’m sorry it took so long as it did, but to have this before Christmas is wonderful.”

The saga began in April when officials said the parents refused to give their son proper care to treat cancer. Later, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for the parents and their son, after they left the state. They turned up in Kentucky and were forced back to Florida.

At the time, the family expressed how they preferred to treat Noah with natural remedies and not chemotherapy.

Palermo ruled that Noah should remain in the care of his grandparents, a deicision his parents strongly opposed.

But, the family was all smiles in court Monday, and the little boy was seen laughing and enjoying himself.

“Thank you for the support. We appreciate it so much,” his mother said during a brief statement after the hearing.

Elvington said Noah is “almost finished with the first primary round of chemotherapy” and classified him as in remission.

The family was forced to undergo psychological evaluations prior to the reunion, Elvington said, as well as anger management evaluations.

If all goes well between now and April 2020, the case will be closed, Elvington said after the hearing.

