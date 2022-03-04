‘No way that verdict can stand’: Former cosplay model convicted of second degree murder wants new trial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The attorney for the former cosplay model Melissa Turner convicted last month of second-degree murder has filed a motion for new trial, saying mistakes were made that cost her an acquittal.

Attorney John Trevena told News Channel 8 he filed a second motion Friday after learning of a written statement made by a juror in the jury service exit questionnaire.

“There’s just no way that verdict can stand,” Trevena said.

Deputies found Trussler dead at the couple’s Riverview home on Oct. 18, 2019 after Turner called 911 to report that he was unresponsive. Turner was arrested the next day.

In an exclusive interview with 8 On Your Side’s Chip Osowski before her trial started, Turner did not deny she fatally stabbed Trussler but claimed she acted in self-defense.

“And then he turned me around and he had his hands around my throat,” Turner said. “And my right hand was sliced open and I used my left hand and I could feel the knife that he had. It was on the counter. And that’s when I picked it up because he wouldn’t stop. I thought he was going to kill me. And that’s where the stab in his back came from.”

The jury found the now 29-year-old guilty as charged.

“That’s second-degree murder if you retaliate and try to defend yourself, but if you get popcorn thrown at you it’s ok to pull a gun and shot ‘em dead,” Trevena said, referring to the not guilty verdict for retired Tampa Police Captain Curtis Reeves.

Prosecutors presented audio during Turner’s trial from a neighbor’s surveillance camera. Deputies said you can hear a woman say, “you stay down” and “I hate you” and an expletive “die.”

“And the expert went as far as to say that it had been manipulated in a way that enhanced her screams and at the same time lowered the volume when it came to his responses,” Trevena said.

(Editor’s note: Video in player above is an interview done before Melissa Turner’s trial started.)

Another reason Trevena wants a new trial is this statement from the juror’s questionnaire form.

“We didn’t get to ask question, and we didn’t get all the evident (sic), we saw some evidence (sic) that the prosecution nor the defense didn’t see on tape,” the juror wrote.

“This is just icing on the cake so to speak,” Trevena said.

The Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office sent News Channel 8 the following statement about Trevena’s motions.

“Defense attorneys nearly always file motions after trials, and the judge will review them. But we don’t see anything here that would change the guilty verdict we secured or the long prison sentence she deserves,” SAO spokesperson Grayson Kamm wrote.

As the judge considers the motions, Turner is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. She could face life in prison.