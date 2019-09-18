No suspects named in Brandon homicide, investigation ongoing

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – What happened inside a home on Clara Drive on Monday remains a mystery.

That’s when the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported a woman was found dead inside the house, prompting what is now a homicide investigation.

Wednesday, 8 On Your Side confirmed with the sheriff’s office the woman died by gunfire.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s name citing Marsy’s Law. 8 On Your Side, however, can confirm that the Medical Examiner’s Office received the body of 48-year old Johnna Flores on the same day the woman was found dead.

Property records show a 48-year old Johnna Flores owns the home on Clara Drive with her husband, Ralph Wald. The house and the couple have a history.

Several years ago, Wald was accused of shooting and killing a man inside the same home, claiming that he was protecting his wife from being sexually abused. The man Wald is accused of killing, was allegedly Flores’s lover. Wald was acquitted of the crime.

Then, in 2014, court records show Wald filed for divorce, but later rescinded it. This past January, Flores was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence. Arrest reports state she threw a metal picture frame at Wald, causing lacerations on his leg.

Monday neighbors watched as deputies searched the home where the body was found. They say they saw a man with gray hair get taken away in the back of a deputy car.

8 On Your Side asked the sheriff’s office if they have a suspect or person of interest in the case. Because it is considered an active investigation, they are not commenting.