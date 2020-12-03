No one hurt after mobile home catches fire in Thonotosassa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after a manufactured home caught fire in Thonotosassa Thursday morning.
The fire broke out single wide mobile home Less Traveled Road and Barefoot Lane around 6 a.m.
Firefighters responded and brought the fire under control by 6:35 a.m.
Officials said the home’s occupants all escaped the blaze unharmed.
Further information was not immediately available.
