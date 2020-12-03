LIVE NOW /
No one hurt after mobile home catches fire in Thonotosassa

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – No one was hurt after a manufactured home caught fire in Thonotosassa Thursday morning.

The fire broke out single wide mobile home Less Traveled Road and Barefoot Lane around 6 a.m.

Firefighters responded and brought the fire under control by 6:35 a.m.

Officials said the home’s occupants all escaped the blaze unharmed.

Further information was not immediately available.

