No more free street parking in Ybor City, but more spaces added

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Starting Monday, there’s no more free street parking in Ybor City.

The City of Tampa started installing pay kiosks for street parking on 7th, 8th and 9th Avenues two weeks ago. Those are now live.

Paid parking can be found from Nuccio Parkway to 22nd Street, east and west, and from Palm Avenue to Adamo Drive, north and south.

The city said it made the changes to make it easier to find parking, to reduce traffic and to add more parking spaces in the business district.

It will cost $1.50 an hour to park on the street.

This doesn’t mean you can’t park for free in Ybor City. Free parking is available for up to two hours in two city-owned lots in the business district. Those are Lots 3, 5 and 6.

After two hours, parking will cost $1.00 an hour.

The city has also added pavement markings to create 100 new parking spots in the area along with three new pick-up and drop-off spaces for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft along 7th Avenue at 15th, 18th and 19th Streets.

The city predicts this new project will help alleviate traffic by up to 30 percent.