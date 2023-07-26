TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is considering a ban on bike riders on the Riverwalk downtown.

“Ultimately, I’d like to move bicycles off Riverwalk, but before that happens, we need to provide bike lanes along Ashley Drive and other streets that parallel Riverwalk,” Castor said in a statement. “We want to encourage more bicycles and fewer cars throughout the city, but we also need cyclists on Riverwalk to slow down and respect everyone else enjoying the pathway.”

Tampa resident Lonette Fedio thinks it’s a good idea.

“I’m out here almost every single day and there’s always just somebody whizzing by and if I happen to be on my phone and get side tracked a little and go in their direction, there’s been a few near-hits and it can be very dangerous,” she said.

Fedio is also concerned about e-bikes and electric scooters on the Riverwalk.

“It’s a walking path,” she said. “Yes, it’s nice and wide, it’s lovely, but let’s keep it to what it was made for. It’s a Riverwalk not a river bike.”

Mike Fout likes to ride his bike on the trail every day.

“I don’t come in peak times,” he said. “Evenings, don’t bother, but sometimes I come out here at 9:00 a.m. and there’s not a soul on here. I don’t have to worry about cars, I don’t have to worry about potholes, I don’t have to worry about going up and down curbs and I can just have a nice ride.”

He believes forcing bikes off the Riverwalk and on to bike trails downtown would not be safe.

“You’ve got a bike lane, but there is nothing that says a driver texting won’t swerve right into your lane,” Fout said.

The city said changes to the Riverwalk will not happen until more and safer bike lanes can be built downtown.