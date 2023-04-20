BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No charges have been filed in the shooting death of an Orchard Park teen studying in Tampa, Florida, the family’s attorney confirmed to News 4.

Carson Senfield, 19, was shot in September 2022 after he entered the wrong vehicle. Tampa police say Senfield was shot by a driver, after he tried to get in their car.

Ralph Fernandez, the family’s attorney, said that Senfield thought the vehicle was an Uber.

While the case is closed for now, Fernandez told News 4 that he plans to reopen the case and fight for justice for Senfield.

Senfield was a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School and a freshman at the University of Tampa.