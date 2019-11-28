No cash? You can now use ‘Kettle Pay’ at Salvation Army red kettles across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Salvation Army is going high tech.

For the first time, donors are now able to give the charity money, without stuffing bills into a red kettle.

It’s called “Kettle Pay.” You can use your cell phone to make a donation, no cash needed.

An army of bell ringers will soon be fanning out to shopping plazas across Tampa Bay.

For the first time in 129 years, donors can scan a symbol on the sign to give money.

“We’ve evolved with the times. We’ve joined a technological revolution,” said Captain Andy Miller with the Salvation Army.

Here’s how it works:

You open your phone’s camera; scan the apple or google pay logo on the sign.

You’ll then be taken to a donation form on your phone where you can pick a donor level and you’re done.

“I feel like half the people end up saying to me, I don’t have any cash. Oh, I don’t have any cash. Now the excuses are gone” said Captain Miller.

Just scan, chose a dollar amount, okay it and Donation done!

“You can’t walk by and say, I don’t have any money with me. So that’s kind of neat. It takes a little longer than cash, but you know what? It helps and that’s the great thing this time of year” said donor, Don Germaise.

Yes, they’ll still take your cash. It’s actually preferred. But swipe and give is an option.

“People know, the Salvation Army does good work, that we use 83 cents of every dollar directly for programs and services,” said Captain Miller.

The Salvation Army is hoping to connect to more people with this new ‘Kettle Pay’ system as it is being rolled out across the nation.