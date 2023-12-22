Video above: ‘He was just a great man’: Tampa mailman killed in hit-and-run remembered

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who has been charged in connection with a Tampa mailman’s hit-and-run death will remain in jail until his trial, a judge ruled on Friday.

The judge said that Christopher Prater, 57, who was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash, has no regard for the community’s safety.

Prosecutors argued that Prater drove when he wasn’t supposed to, left the scene of a crime without reporting it, covered the car and then lied to police about the car.

69-year-old Paul Falica died in the crash.

Prater’s defense argued that he intended to drive to work and didn’t intend to kill Falica. A Tampa police detective testified that the mailman died when the mail truck landed on top of him.

Prater allegedly called a body shop after the crash, and before the crash, was bragging to people about owning a Mercedes, according to the detective.

Prater testified in court that he’s had three strokes, which makes him forgetful. He also said he is a homeless veteran and diabetic.

Prater lives in a rooming house on 16th Street and said if he stays in jail, he’ll lose his spot in the home.

Prater said he will never drive a car again.

