TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — It’s been 17 days since 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was shot and killed near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

“There’s a lot of videos, a lot of pictures, a lot of posts but no one is talking,” said Marisol Ayala, Yitzian’s grandmother.

Tampa police have yet to make an arrest in the child’s murder. A TPD spokesperson says detectives are following up on leads and tips, including many that have come through Crime Stoppers.

“We just want justice, we don’t want this to just stay like this,” Ayala said.

The last two weeks have been difficult for the family. They recently returned to Tampa from Puerto Rico, where Yitzian was buried.

“I’m looking for my baby every day to come hug me, kiss me, text me, he used to call me five times a day.”

Yitzian’s family says they can’t understand how he ended up dead over an argument about jet skis that Tampa Police say resulted in gunfire.

“Why didn’t they just shoot at each other, why did they just shoot to the air or shoot wherever and look an innocent little boy.”

The child’s grandfather, Juan Carlos Hernandez was also a victim in the shooting. He lost a finger while trying to protect his grandson’s head from the bullets that were flying.

Unfortunately, the bullet that injured him was the same bullet that killed Yitzian, police said.

“He was just starting to live life, and I was there I pass everything over there with him, and it’s hard,” Hernandez said.

Crime Stoppers is currently offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest in this case.