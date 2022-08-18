TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Panic and confusion spread through the halls of Lennard High School Thursday morning after a man reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound on school property, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

In a tweet, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, “This is not an active shooter situation and there is no immediate threat to student safety.”

Deputies told News Channel 8 that an adult, who is not a student at the school, was transported to a local hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The individual told authorities the incident happened in a parking lot at the school.

Deputies reiterated there is no active threat to students, teachers, or staff.

Students were ultimately released from school early after a lengthy lockdown was lifted.

Sheriff Chronister added that additional details would be provided as an investigation continues.

