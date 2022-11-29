TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Comedian Nikki Glaser is bringing her new tour to the Tampa Theatre in February.

Glaser will take the stage on Feb. 3, bringing her shockingly honest, no-holds barred style of comedy to Tampa. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday.

“Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. Nikki’s past and current struggles with anorexia, depression, and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up, and in in-depth interviews…” the theatre wrote in a press release.

The show features standard and platinum ticket pricing at the Tampa Theatre. Standard tickets are $39.50-$49.50, plus applicable fees. Platinum prices are varied.

A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet tickets will also be available for $149.50, plus fees and taxes. The tickets include one seat location in the first five rows, plus a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Glaser after the show.