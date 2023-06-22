TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews with Tampa Electric are investigating what caused a power outage at Tampa International Airport Wednesday night.

Adam Bouchard with TPA says the outage started at 9:05 p.m. The issue impacted the main terminal, shuttles and all airsides.

“The power was out for a good, close to two hours before they even came on and announced there was a power outage,” passenger Carol Horton said. “No one even knew what was going on, like why or anything. Then we went on Twitter, saw it was restored at Terminal F but they didn’t tell us to leave or anything.”

Passengers said it wasn’t completely dark, as generators supplied limited power as crews worked to resolve the issue.

Some passengers were stranded in planes on the tarmac for more than two hours.

“You’re already here, but you can’t come off to the airport,” Sanjay Madan said. “That’s why it’s a nightmare. Such a big airport, I mean, we have just a small power outage and cannot have the capacity of that. It’s kind of sad.”

Power was fully restored shortly after 2 a.m., according to a tweet from TPA.

Bouchard says TECO crews are working to identify what caused the outage. They believe it could be several issues and could require further repairs.

“If any of us were those passengers, the most important plane is the one we’re on, so we recognize that this incident delayed our customers coming into the airport,” Bouchard said.