NFL OnePass app launches ahead of Super Bowl experience in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – For the first time ever, tickets to this year’s Super Bowl Experience are free!

The interactive NFL theme park will take place along the Tampa Riverwalk in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.

The event opens on Jan.29 and fans will have the opportunity to see the Lombardi trophy, collect virtual autographs, and see all 54 Super Bowl rings on display at Julian B. Lane Park.

While the event is free it does require a ticket that fans can reserve in the NFL OnePass app.

Once fans download the app, they will select a date and session to reserve a ticket. Session registration is limited to one session per day and two days per transaction, but there is a standby queue for fans who do not register for a specific session in advance.

The Super Bowl Experience will take place Friday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Jan. 31, and Wednesday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, Feb. 6 and will follow safety protocols developed by the NFL in partnership with local officials and the CDC.

These include:

Face coverings being worn at all times except when eating or drinking in the designated food and beverage consumption zones

Social distance separation of six feet between groups, including lines for activities, restrooms, and concessions

Hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the venues

For more information download the NFL OnePass app or visit SuperBowl.com.