Newsome High School cancels football game against Steinbrenner amid COVID-19 concerns

Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Newsome High School has canceled its upcoming football game against Steinbrenner High School over COVID-19 concerns, according to a Hillsborough County Public Schools spokesperson.

News Channel 8 confirmed the news Wednesday after the county reported another student at Newsome had tested positive for the virus.

The school has reported a total of two employee COVID-19 cases and 17 student COVID-19 cases, according to the HCPS COVID-19 Dashboard.

Below is a breakdown of when the cases were reported:

  • Aug. 3: Two positive employees
  • Aug. 25: One positive student
  • Sept. 13: One positive student
  • Sept. 14: Three positive students
  • Sept. 15: Three positive students
  • Sept. 16: Two positive students
  • Sept. 17: One positive student
  • Sept. 18: One positive student
  • Sept. 21: Four positive students
  • Sept. 23: One positive student

The next game for the Newsome Wolves will be on Friday, Oct. 2 against the Riverview Sharks at home at 7:30 p.m.

