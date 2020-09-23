Newsome High School cancels football game against Steinbrenner amid COVID-19 concerns

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Newsome High School has canceled its upcoming football game against Steinbrenner High School over COVID-19 concerns, according to a Hillsborough County Public Schools spokesperson.

News Channel 8 confirmed the news Wednesday after the county reported another student at Newsome had tested positive for the virus.

The school has reported a total of two employee COVID-19 cases and 17 student COVID-19 cases, according to the HCPS COVID-19 Dashboard.

Below is a breakdown of when the cases were reported:

Aug. 3: Two positive employees

Aug. 25: One positive student

Sept. 13: One positive student

Sept. 14: Three positive students

Sept. 15: Three positive students

Sept. 16: Two positive students

Sept. 17: One positive student

Sept. 18: One positive student

Sept. 21: Four positive students

Sept. 23: One positive student

The next game for the Newsome Wolves will be on Friday, Oct. 2 against the Riverview Sharks at home at 7:30 p.m.

2020 Football Schedule

9/11: Durant Cougars 🐾

9/17: @ Lennard Longhorns 🐂

9/25: Steinbrenner Warriors ⚔️

10/2: Riverview Sharks 🦈

10/9: Bye Week

10/16: @ Haines City Hornets 🐝

10/23: @ Sara Riverview Rams🐏

10/30: Ridge Comm. Bolts ⚡️

11/6: @ Armwood Hawks 🐧 — NewsomeWolvesFootball (@NewsomeWolvesFB) August 21, 2020

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: