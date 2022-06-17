TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 staff members spent Friday volunteering with Feeding Tampa Bay, part of Nexstar Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

“This day really is about giving back to the community that supports us, that counts on us. So this is a way for us, especially in these times, to help lessen the hardship for so many people out there in the community,” said News Channel 8 anchor Jennifer Peñate.

The volunteer efforts aided Feeding Tampa Bay in their efforts to give away 85 million meals every year.

“This food bank doesn’t work unless there are volunteers, like those of us who are willing to come out and do this. I’ve been a strong supporter of feeding Tampa Bay. They do great work. I couldn’t be more proud of a day like today,” said anchor Keith Cate.

In all, the News Channel 8 team sorted 18,965 pounds of food Friday. That adds up to 15,804 meals that will be donated to food-insecure families across the 10 county area News Channel 8 serves.

“My team alone, there’s only about five, six of us. We could not do this alone. It takes over 50,000 volunteer hours alone just to get out those 85 million meals we’re supposed to serve by the end of the year,” said Emily Stewart with Feeding Tampa Bay.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can visit the Feeding Tampa Bay website.