TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Families in Hillsborough County are processing two major changes within the school district — a new interim superintendent and new boundaries.

Board members approved the zoning plan Tuesday after months of back-and-forth and controversy. According to Superintendent Addison Davis, the changes reduce the number of over-utilized or under-utilized schools from 23 to two and save the district millions of dollars.

Under the new boundaries, thousands of students throughout the county are forced to switch schools. Some parents are unhappy with the outcome.

“While I acknowledge the importance of addressing boundary changes, we cannot ignore the fact that this issue predates challenges brought by the pandemic,” one mom said during Tuesday’s meeting. “It predates the appointment of Addison Davis. Let’s face the reality head on. It will continue to be an issue long after because of our current infrastructure.”

The decision comes less than a week after Davis announced his resignation.

Board members appointed Van Ayers as the interim superintendent. He said he’s onboard with the new plan.

“We can’t have under-enrolled schools,” Ayers said. “100% agree with the boundary changes. Like I said, the safety of all our students every single day, fiscally and operationally responsible organization. So, I 100% agree.”

Parents can explore “school choice” if they’re unhappy with the schools included in their child’s new zone.

The new boundaries go into effect at the start of the 2024 school year.