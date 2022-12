DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of Tampa Bay area families received new shoes and a hot meal, thanks to the New York Yankees organization and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The annual Christmas event was held at the Boys and Girls Club in Dover.

(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the Yankees donated new Nike shoes, Yankees swag bags, and paid for the catering. Members of the Community Services Unit served up the food to over 250 families.

Families also received additional gifts from Walmart.