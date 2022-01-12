New York Knicks player gifts Tampa Catholic High School $2 million for new fieldhouse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Catholic High School announced on Wednesday it received a $2 million donation, gifted by New York Knicks player Kevin Knox II, a 2017 graduate of the school.

The gift will fund the Kevin Knox II Fieldhouse.

The fieldhouse will be home to a state-of-the-art fitness center, Hall of Fame Pavilion, Champions Hall, coaching suites, a video scoreboard, men’s and women’s locker rooms, bleachers and concessions.

The Kevin Knox II Fieldhouse is currently under construction and scheduled to be complete by the spring. It will be used by all Tampa Catholic athletes and other students in the school.

“I was inspired to give back to Tampa Catholic, as they helped me become the person and player I am today,” said Knox ll. “Being a TC Crusader will always be a part of who I am on and off the court.”

Knox II attended Tampa Catholic from 2013-2017.