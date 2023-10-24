TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Work is moving forward on a new resource for veterans in Tampa.

The Tampa Green Beret Association breaks ground on their new veterans’ center on Tuesday. The group has been fundraising for the project for more than two decades.

Project leaders say the “Team House” will allow them to connect former military members with essential benefits and assistance.

“I had no idea what was available out there for me. I might be able to do a Google search but if I don’t type something in properly, I won’t find that particular organization. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible for veterans to find those services that they are looking for,” said Rich Corson.

The site for the new veterans’ center is less than a mile from MacDill Airforce Base on Dale Mabry Highway.