TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new dining river cruise is coming to Tampa to create a one-of-a-kind culinary and cocktail experience.

“Craft Tampa” will be the largest boat cruising down the Hillsborough River at 130 feet in length and a 150-passenger capacity.

Features of the vessel resemble a European river cruise ship and include an open kitchen concept with a gas grill and stove, a 1914 vintage wooden cruise boat as the bar, and three dining options with indoor, outdoor, or bar seating.

The Executive Chef on board will create a seasonal menu and allow guests to watch the meal preparation from start to finish.

“It is my goal and dream as a chef to make people feel transported and emotional when they enjoy my food,” Executive Chef Allisonm Beasman said. “I want them to grasp the stories, history, and culture that I chose to exemplify through my cuisine.”

With less than 11 feet of air draft, the boat has enough clearance to pass beneath the five bridges in Downtown Tampa.

“Craft has been a dream of ours since the first cruise in Tampa over 22-years ago,” said President and CEO Troy Manthey, “it’s a purpose-built vessel, creating a new era of cruising in Tampa, which is sure to exceed guest expectations. Tampa was recently ranked first in boat tours by Wallet Hub and as the operator of Florida’s most diverse fleet of passenger vessels we are proud of this distinction!”