TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The city of Tampa is set to introduce a unique technology to reduce harmful chemicals in drinking water on Monday.

The goal of the effort is to address per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or “forever chemicals” in drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency is set to release regulations on the chemicals in early 2024.

“Forever chemicals” are widely used, break down slowly over time and are believed to be linked to negative health issues. Suspended Ion Exchange, or ‘SIX’ is a state-of-the-art technology believed to minimize the PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

Teams are adopting the technology at the David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility. Once complete, the location will become the first ‘SIX’ facility in America and the largest in the world.

City leaders are set to learn more about the system and its benefits to local families on Monday at 10:30 a.m.