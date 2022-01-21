Alberto Villarreal, Creative Lead for Mobile and Laptops, holds up a Pixel 4 phone while interviewed at Google in Mountain View, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -Ten-digit dialing begins for all local calls in the Tampa Bay area on Jan. 22 in connection with a new 656 area code.

The new area code will be used in the same communities as the 813 area code, which is running out of numbers.

Beginning Jan. 22, 2022, all customers must use the new dialing procedures for calls, including local calls. On or after this date, if you don’t use the new dialing procedures, your call won’t go through, and a recording will instruct you to hang up and dial again, including the area code.

Beginning Feb. 22, 2022, new telephone lines may be assigned numbers using the new 656 area code.