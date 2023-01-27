TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida State Fair has implemented a new youth admissions policy for minors who want to attend during the evening hours.

After 6 p.m., all guests who are 17 years old or younger will have to be accompanied by “an admission paying parent or guardian” that is 21 years old or older, a release from the state fair said.

An accompanying adult must show a valid ID upon entry. The Florida State Fair said the adult can supervise up to four minors.

“The Florida State Fair is intended to be family-friendly environment for visitors of all ages, and this policy will assist us in ensuring all guests enjoy their experience while visiting the State Fair,” said Cheryl Flood, the State Fair’s Executive Director. “Events are enforcing a similar measure around the Country and in order for us to keep safety as a top priority, we feel this is the next step to implement at the Florida State Fair.”

Last year, a 7-year-old girl was hospitalized after she accidentally slipped under the safety bar while riding the gondola on the fairgrounds. However, she recovered.

The 2023 Florida State Fair will return at 11 a.m. on Feb. 9 and run through Feb. 20. The gates will close at 9 p.m. sharp.

You can get your tickets by visiting this website.