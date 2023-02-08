TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Prepare yourselves, rollercoaster fans. A long-awaited thrill ride at Busch Gardens has finally received an opening date.

The Serengeti Flyer is a swing ride that has been called “the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind,” according to the park.

Guests sit back-to-back in two gondolas that hold 40 people. The swing takes riders up 135 feet in the air, progressively getting higher, and reaching speeds of 68 mph.

“Serengeti Flyer’s thrilling ride experience is bound to provide riders with a pulse-pounding encounter that can only be found at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay said last year. “We believe that Serengeti Flyer will be the perfect high-thrill addition to our world-class portfolio of attractions including Iron Gwazi, the Golden Ticket Award Winner for the Best New Roller Coaster in 2022.”

The Serengeti Flyer opens Feb. 27, but annual pass members get a chance to experience the attraction on Feb. 24 through the Passport to Thrills promotion.

Guests must be a minimum of 48 inches tall to ride the Serengeti Flyer.

You can read more about the new ride on the Busch Gardens website.