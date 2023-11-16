TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new outdoor space is open in Tampa. The facility is at Liberty Middle School on Commerce Park Boulevard.

The City of Tampa and Hillsborough County Public Schools joined forces to fund the $3.5 million project. The space includes a turf field with metal covering, pickleball and basketball courts, and an athletic training room.

Leaders at the school say it’s a great addition for students.

“They’re just engaged, they participate, they’re so much more active,” Physical education instructor Brianne Melvin said. “Especially having larger classes, it’s like herding cat, but when they’re participating under the shade they’re engaged and it makes a world of difference.”

The new facilities are open to the public after school hours.