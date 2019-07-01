New president assumes role at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida’s new president assumed his new role on Monday for the first time.

Dr. Steven C. Currall is the seventh president of the university. He says he’s thrilled to be here and excited to get right to work.

“We really will strive to make U.S.F. to the Tampa Bay region what Stanford is to Silicon Valley in terms of promoting economic development and economic mobility. In terms of first priority, first priority is a listening tour so I will be doing a listening tour over the next seven months,” said Dr. Currall.

President Currall comes to U.S.F. from Southern Methodist University where he was provost and vice president for academic affairs.

He succeeds Judy Genshaft, who is retiring after nineteen years of leading the school. Dr. Currall says he is first going to listen to faculty, staff and students to hear their likes, dislikes and concerns.

After that, he will decide what changes he wants to make.

“Every university is unique. So that is why I am eager to engage in this listening tour and I have been at other large public universities and so I have some experience there as well and I hope that the combination of my experience at public universities and private will allow me to introduce some innovative ideas,” said Dr. Currall.

Dr. Currall has visited the school’s three campuses many times and one of his first jobs will be to work on the consolidation of the three colleges accreditations.

“That work has to be done preliminary by March 2020 and then July 2020 in terms of submitting our paperwork and getting that in place. I hope my background in organizational background will help me knit together these three campuses,” said Dr. Currall.

