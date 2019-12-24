New photos show car involved in hit-and-run that left Lutz man in critical condition

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol has released photos of a white sedan that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a Lutz man fighting for his life.

According to troopers, the sedan was heading northbound on Nebraska Avenue, near 131st Street when it hit Mitchell Cribbs Jr. who was crossing the road.

The driver fled the scene of the accident and left Cribbs on the ground, troopers said.



(Photos: The Florida Highway Patrol)

Cribbs, a father of five, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he had to undergo brain surgery, according to his girlfriend, Tabitha Grimes. He is currently listed in critical condition, Grimes said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the FHP at 813-873-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

