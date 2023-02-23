TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 31-year-old Pasco County caregiver was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she exploited thousands of dollars from an elderly resident within three weeks of starting her position.

An investigation by Attorney General Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit found that Veronica Milbry, 31, of Zephyrhills, had accepted a position as a resident caregiver at an assisted-living facility.

Within three weeks, she stole the banking information of an elderly resident.

“After just three weeks of working at an assisted-living facility, [Milbry] took advantage of one of the first patients assigned to her—eventually stealing thousands from the Florida senior for her own personal gain.

During the investigation, authorities said Milbry admitted to secretly recording a senior patient’s banking information without their permission. Milby also admitted to spending more than $5,000 of the patient’s money to pay insurance bills, storage units, and other personal expenses.

“I am glad we were able to help stop this abuse, apprehend the suspect and prevent her from victimizing any other seniors,” Moody added.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Milbry on one count of exploitation of an elderly person, a third-degree felony.